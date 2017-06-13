Chelsea Bruck's killer wants new trial

The man convicted to killing a Monroe woman and then dumping her body in a woods wants a new trial.

Danial Clay was convicted of felony murder in the death of Chelsea Bruck in May.

Clay's attorney said the jury found Clay guilty of murder based on assumption and insufficient evidence regarding sexual assault.

Clay is asking for a new trial or that his conviction is reduced.

He is expected to be sentenced next month.

During the trial, Clay admitted to hiding Bruck's body after she stopped breathing during rough sex.

