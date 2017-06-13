Victim of teacher charged with sexual misconduct asks for lesser sentence

The court date for a Toledo-area teacher who had sex with a student has been moved.

Kyle McKinch was a teacher at Springfield High School when he had sex with a student who was younger than 16.

McKinch is charged with one count of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

McKinch was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday.

McKinch's victim has asked that McKinch not receive the maximum sentence.

McKinch is scheduled back in court on June 20.

