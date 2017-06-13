Walmart launches new pickup service in Toledo area

Walmart has officially launched their online grocery pickup service on Tuesday.

Walmart shoppers in the Toledo area can now order groceries online and pick them up at Walmart without getting out of your car.

Customers can visit here or use the Walmart Grocery app to place an order, using their zip code to select a local Walmart store.

You can create your own grocery list and select a time that is convenient for you to pick up the order.

Once you arrive at the store, there are reserved spots for online customers to park.

A Walmart employee will come out and load your groceries into your vehicle.

"At Walmart, we have always been known for saving our customers money, and with services like grocery pickup, we are also saving them valuable time," said Aimee Chafins, manager of the Walmart in Perrysburg. "Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game-changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes, between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity, without even unbuckling their seat belts."

Walmart's grocery pickup service features 30,000 items.

Below is a list of local stores participating in the online pickup service:

Walmart Supercenter, 10392 Freemont Pike, Perrysburg

Walmart Supercenter, 5821 West Central Avenue, Toledo

Walmart Supercenter, 485 Airport Highway, Wauseon

