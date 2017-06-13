Copy-Efforts continue to block plans for new Detroit River bridge

DETROIT (AP) - Efforts by the owner of the Ambassador Bridge to block construction of a new bridge across the Detroit River between Canada and the U.S. will get another court hearing.
The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2sXMPTW ) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia scheduled a hearing Sept. 14 on an appeal that seeks to block the Canadian-financed Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2020.
The Gordie Howe International Bridge will compete with the Ambassador Bridge.
The Detroit International Bridge Co., which owns the Ambassador Bridge, also has proposed a new span to Windsor, Ontario, next to its existing bridge. The lawsuit says the bridge company, which once was solely controlled by Matty Moroun, is under the control of his son.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
