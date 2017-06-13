Driver crashed into house, causes minor gas leak

Police were on the scene of a car that hit a house Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 2122 Lagrange Street around 6 a.m.

The woman driving the car crashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the street, causing her to run off the road and graze the home.

The woman is pregnant and was taken off the scene in an ambulance as a safety precaution.

She is expected to be okay.

The crash also caused a minor gas leak.

Colombia Gas arrived at the scene to turn off the gas.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.