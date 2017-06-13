Suspicious house fire being investigated

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in central Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 3300 block of Monroe Street near Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m.

It took crews more than an hour to put out the fire at the vacant home.

The house was boarded up for some time, and it is unknown how much damage was done.

The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

