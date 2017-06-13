Car crash sends two people to the hospital

Two people are in the hospital after a crash in west Toledo Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dorr Street and Richards Road around midnight.

Police say that a driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into a car.

The car spun out of control and hit a pole.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car were sent to the hospital.

Police ticketed the driver of the SUV.

