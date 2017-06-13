Man in hospital after being shot in chest

A man was shot at an apartment building in Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on East Broadway Street near Mason Street around 2 a.m.

Toledo police say the man was shot in the chest by another man after the two got into an altercation.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooter stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Police are currently questioning him downtown, along with a female who lived in the apartment.

Police say that the landlord of the apartments was involved.

It is unclear whether he was the shooter or the victim.

We'll keep you updated with more information on air and online.

