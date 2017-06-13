Man dies after being shot in chest

A man has died after being shot at an apartment building in Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on East Broadway Street near Mason Street around 2 a.m.

Toledo police say Travis Perkins was shot in the chest by another man after the two got into an altercation.

Perkins was rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious injuries.

He later died at the hospital.

The shooter stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Police are currently questioning him downtown, along with a female who lived in the apartment.

Police say that the landlord of the apartments was involved.

This is Toledo's 19th homicide on the year.

Anyone with information into this incident should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

