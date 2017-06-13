Man dies after being shot in chest

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A man was shot at an apartment building in Toledo early Tuesday morning.
The Association of Roman Catholic Woman Priests considers itself a renewal movement within the Catholic Church.
Police were on the scene of a car that hit a house Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in central Toledo early Tuesday morning.
Two people are in the hospital after a crash in west Toledo Monday night.
