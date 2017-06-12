Part of Manhattan closed due to rail accident - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Part of Manhattan closed due to rail accident

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A minor railroad accident caused a portion of Manhattan to close Monday evening.

According to Toledo police, the train derailed then pulled itself back onto the rails at the crossing at Manhattan and New York.

While the train is safely on the rails, the initial derailment caused considerable damage to the road.

