Violent weekend plagues Montrose Avenue

Last weekend was both a busy weekend for first responders and tragic for all Toledoans.

Police and fire crews responded to multiple incidents at Montrose Avenue including a homicide, house fire, car being torched and a home shot up. All of those incidents happened within 48 hours of each other.

The car fire happened at the same address as the house fire.

"We believe that there might be a relationship between the fire and the homicide that happened earlier," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD. "Our arson investigator as well as our detectives handling the homicide are taking a close look at that."

An autopsy revealed 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb died from a single gunshot wound to the back. But, that bullet was not the only shot fired during what police call a gun fight.

"We've made some arrests in that murder of Mr. McCalebb," Lt. Heffernan said. "Travon Smith was arrested for the murder, we also arrested two others, both of them by the last name of Pickle for participating in that event."

Smith is facing a murder charge.

