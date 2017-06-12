Call 11 For Action gets results at old library site

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Call 11 for Action put the city under the microscope on Friday, because it failed to take care of a property it owns in an east side neighborhood. There was a new development over the weekend.More >>
Call 11 for Action put the city under the microscope on Friday, because it failed to take care of a property it owns in an east side neighborhood. There was a new development over the weekend.More >>
First Energy said the bailout was necessary to continue to provide clean dependable energy to consumers. Opponents said the bailout would fall on the shoulders of the customer.More >>
First Energy said the bailout was necessary to continue to provide clean dependable energy to consumers. Opponents said the bailout would fall on the shoulders of the customer.More >>
Remembering the lives of the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting a year ago Monday by lining their street with pride flags.More >>
Remembering the lives of the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting a year ago Monday by lining their street with pride flags.More >>