Accused killer of Heather Bogle indicted on aggravated murder charges

A Sandusky County grand jury indicted the man accused of murdering Heather Bogle in 2015 on five counts Monday.

Body of missing Sandusky County woman found in trunk of car

According to the indictment, Daniel Myers faces two counts of aggravated murder, and one count each of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence.

The indictment also says Myers committed the alleged crimes with sexual motivation. The indictment says Myers is a sexually violent predator.

According to the indictment, the prosecution will seek the death penalty or life in prison if Myers is convicted.

Myers will be arraigned on the new charges at the Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

