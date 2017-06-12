Sylvania school board approves hybrid plan

The Sylvania School Board unanimously approved the hybrid plan for redistricting.

It had already been decided that the current grade configurations will stay the same, elementary schools will remain K-5, junior highs will remain 6-8, and high schools will remain 9-12. Also, the current school buildings will remain: seven elementary schools, three junior highs, and two high schools.

Those were features of Option 1.

A feature from Option 3 that will remain in the final plan are direct feeder patterns. That means kids who start in one elementary school will stay with the same kids through graduation, which is currently not happening in the school system.

The plan will go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

