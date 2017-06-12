Money Talks News: Sealing the best deal for your new home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Sealing the best deal for your new home

Having the right mortgage is just as important as finding the right house.

Some steps to get the mortgage from you bank start with having a spotless credit history. Keep your score as high as possible Charles Palminteri, chiropractor said.

“You want to make sure you keep that score as high as you possibly can. And you want to be able to  keep your credit clean of any blemishes at least two years before searching for a house,” Palminteri said.

Step two implies shopping for a mortgage and with the help from the Internet. This makes the shop a lot less stressful.

Choose three to five lenders and talk to each. Get estimates and compare both rates and fees. Once you've found the best deal, get pre-approved for a loan.

The last step is crucial and that is the pre-approval step, this means the lender has agreed to lend the money.

For more information on how to get the best loan for a new home, head to the Money Talks News website and search “home buying.”

