FBI, TPD searching for Key Bank robbery subject

Toledo police and the FBI are searching for a subject that robbed a Key Bank in Central Toledo Monday morning.

According to the FBI, the male subject entered the bank at 3031 Collingwood Boulevard and handed the teller note demanding money. The man then took the money the teller gave him and fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

The FBI says the subject is a black male about 45 to 50 years old. He is approximately 5'8'', 200 lbs and has a mustache. The subject was wearing a dark-colored jacket, glasses and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (419)-243-6122 or Crimestopper at (419)-255-1111.

