Great Lakes water levels expect to exceed average summer highs

The Great Lakes will have higher water levels than usual this summer.

The Army Corps of Engineers and Detroit District's Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office says the water level will exceed average and will be above last years water levels into the fall season.

“Above average precipitation on the Great Lakes and very wet conditions in the months of April and May pushed levels higher than originally forecasted,” said Keith Kompoltowicz of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers believe the water levels of the five lakes could be at their highest levels since 1996-1998.

Lake Ontario alone set a new record high mean water level for the month of May at 248.69 feet.

Follow this link for more information on water level conditions in the Great Lakes.

