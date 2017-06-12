Owens pedestrian bridge to be demolished - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens pedestrian bridge to be demolished

(Source: Owens Community College) (Source: Owens Community College)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A contractor began demolition on one of two pedestrian bridges on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus Monday.

The south pedestrian bridge was built in the 80’s, and it’s condition has deteriorated.

The price tag to take the wooden bridge down is set at 92-thousand dollars.

All pedestrian traffic crossing Oregon Road will now use the existing north bridge.

