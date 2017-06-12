Owens pedestrian bridge to be demolished

A contractor began demolition on one of two pedestrian bridges on the Owens Community College Toledo Campus Monday.

The south pedestrian bridge was built in the 80’s, and it’s condition has deteriorated.

South pedestrian bridge on the Toledo-area Campus is in the process of being taken down today. Iconic bridge was built in 1987. pic.twitter.com/oQcg3qVuCM — Owens CC (@OwensCC) June 12, 2017

The price tag to take the wooden bridge down is set at 92-thousand dollars.

All pedestrian traffic crossing Oregon Road will now use the existing north bridge.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.