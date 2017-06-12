Woman arrested in fatal November stabbing

A woman has been arrested for the death of a man she stabbed back in November.

Dewanna James got into an argument with Paul Napier on November 28.

The fight turned physical and was broken up by other people in the home.

Napier then tried to leave the house, which is when James stabbed him once in the back.

Napier later died in January from complications from the stab wound.

James is facing murder charges.

