Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in Defiance Sunday evening.

Police say Tony Meyer, 58, of Defiance was riding his motorcycle westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Ottawa Avenue around 6 p.m

Meyer failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the intersection, hitting a vehicle going northbound driven by Jack Humberger, 62, of Defiance.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberger was transported to Defiance Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.

