Man jumps from apartment building in apparent suicide

A man jumped to his death from the Riverfront Apartments in Toledo on Monday.

Police received a call from construction crews who said they saw a body fall from 245 Summit Street around 10 a.m.

Chris Malecki, 37, was found lying on the sidewalk in front of the building. Malecki was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan said that for now they are treating the death as an apparent suicide.

Police say it appears that Malecki jumped from the the window of his apartment on the 15th floor.

Detectives were on scene as well as the coroner, who took inspected and took pictures of the body before taking it away.

A fire hose was brought out to clean the sidewalk. Summit Street has since been re-opened.

Lieutenant Heffernan said an event like this is a rare occurrence in Toledo.

