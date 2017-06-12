Summit Street closed after person fell to their death from apartment building

A person fell to their death from the Riverfront Apartments in Toledo on Monday.

Summit Street is closed due to this incident. Drivers will need to find an alternative route.

The 21-story building, located at 245 North Summit Street, was once Toledo's first skyscraper.

It is now the fifth-highest building in downtown Toledo.

We'll keep you updated with more information on air and online.

