YMCA SPLASH program teaches kids water safety

More kids will be heading to the water to cool off as the weather heats up.

While swimming in a pool or a pond is fun, it is important that children also stay safe.

The YMCA SPLASH program is a national initiative designed to prepare children to be safe in and around pools and open water.

More than 3,000 area children benefited from this program last year by gaining skills and confidence about being in the water.

The four-day program covers basic swimming skills, water, beach and pool safety, character development activities and information for parents.

The program is free and open to the community.

Children must be three years old to participate.

SPLASH classes will be held from June 12 to June 15.

Registration is now open at Y locations throughout Greater Toledo, or online here.

Below is a list of SPLASH program locations:

Eastern Community YMCA, Oregon

Perrysburg City Pool

Francis Family YMCA, Temperance, MI

West Toledo YMCA

Wolf Creek YMCA

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.