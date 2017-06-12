Man accused of killing 21-year-old appears in court

A man accused of murder appeared in court Monday.

Travon Smith is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb at a home on Montrose Avenue Saturday morning.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but it set off a chain of events at that home.

A house fire damaged the third floor of that home on Sunday night.

A car that was sitting outside the home was torched on Monday morning.

Police are trying to determine if these incidences are related.

Smith is being held on a $1 million bond.

His next court date is set for June 19.

