Man accused of arson, insurance fraud in court

A man accused of intentionally setting his home on fire for insurance money is in court Monday.

James Mosher used a lighter and combustibles to set his home at 5383 Lewis Lot on fire.

Mosher then filed a claim with Forrmost Insurance valued over $800,000.

Officials say that the fire Mosher started presented a big risk of serious physical harm to the fire crews who had to put out the fire.

Mosher is being charged with aggravated arson, aggravated arson harm and insurance fraud.

