Downed pole leaves Maumee residents without power

Some Maumee residents are in the dark after an electric pole fell over Sunday night.

The pole brought down several wires onto the road at Seventh Street and Wall Street around midnight.

Officials said that the base of the pole was rotten, causing it to fall.

Police blocked off Seventh Street while Toledo Edison crews worked on repairing the pole.

