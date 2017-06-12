More incidents at home of murder victim in central Toledo

A house fire, a car fire and more shots fired plague a home where a 21-year-old was killed over the weekend.

Two men are behind bars after being accused of firing shots into a home on Montrose Avenue, the same home where Kidon McCalebb was shot.

Police say Paul Pickle and Rashawn Pickle fired shots into the home while people were inside.

A fire also broke out at this very same home Sunday morning.

The home suffered damage to the third floor, but no one was injured.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

A car then torched outside the Montrose Avenue home Monday morning.

Extensive damage was done to both the inside and outside of the car.

It is unclear whether these incidences are related to each other.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.