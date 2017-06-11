Northwest Ohio-native wins Tony Award - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Northwest Ohio-native wins Tony Award

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
NEW YORK, NY (WTOL) -

Gavin Creel, a northwest Ohio native and alum of Findlay High School, won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Creel is currently playing in the Broadway classic "Hello Dolly!"

Creel has previously been nominated for two other roles in "Hair" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Among Creel's other credits are "The Book of Mormon," "Mary Poppins" and "She Loves Me."

