Northwest Ohio-native wins Tony Award

Gavin Creel, a northwest Ohio native and alum of Findlay High School, won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Creel is currently playing in the Broadway classic "Hello Dolly!"

Findlay High School alum, Gavin Creel, won a Tony Award tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/HIbETjp2Zs — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) June 12, 2017

Creel has previously been nominated for two other roles in "Hair" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Among Creel's other credits are "The Book of Mormon," "Mary Poppins" and "She Loves Me."

