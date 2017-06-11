Corvette convention rolls into Toledo

Talk about a serious case of Corvette fever. Eighty ‘Vettes from around the Midwest rolled into Ottawa Park Sunday for an event sponsored by the Competition Corvette Club of Toledo.

The first ‘Vette rolled off the assembly line 61 years ago and is now in its seventh generation..

“Well it’s an American tradition and affordable to the masses. We like to get with like-minded people to socialize,” said Club President Joe Powell.

Jesse Giermanski’s ‘Vette has an 800 horsepower engine. When he bought it in Galveston, Texas it was red but he’s since wrapped it in blue.

“American muscle. So many beautiful cars out here. Each one is distinct. Make it your own way. Makes a lot of power if that’s what you choose," Giermanski said.

Somebody mention power? The license plate on Joyce Lewis’s ‘Vette reads ‘She Fast.’

Ms. Lewis is the only woman member of the club. She once revved up her creampuff to 113 miles an hour.

“From Detroit coming back to Toledo on I-75. Not going to say cops can’t catch you. About 4, 5 of us. Didn’t feel guilty about doing it,” she boasted.

Meanwhile, get ready for Toledo’s biggest car show of the year coming up on Saturday August 12th. It’s called ‘Showdown By The River’ and will be held at International Park.

All makes of cars will be on display including the ‘Vette.

