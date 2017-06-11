One person shot, killed in north Toledo

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Walnut Street and Peck Street at around 3 p.m.

Shelton Hicks, 16, was hit by the gunfire and rushed the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are searching for four suspects on bikes. One of the suspects is known to be armed.

Police aren't saying if the suspects are juveniles.

Sam, a man who heard the gunshots, says that they are.

He also said he's tired of the city violence involving kids.

"They're loosing it. Don't know what will help them. We played outside when we were kids, went outside and played football and everything. They don't do that these days. They don't play basketball. All they talk about is banging and shooting, smoking this and smoking that," Sam said.

This shooting gives Toledo 18 homicides on the year.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestopper at (419)-255-1111.

