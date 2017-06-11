One person shot in north Toledo, TPD searching for four subjects

A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Police are searching for four subjects on bikes after a person was shot in on Walnut Street and Peck Street around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. One subject is armed with a weapon. There is no confirmation on the shooting victim's condition. The investigation is ongoing.More >>
Toledo Police are searching for four subjects on bikes after a person was shot in on Walnut Street and Peck Street around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. One subject is armed with a weapon. There is no confirmation on the shooting victim's condition. The investigation is ongoing.More >>
Hundreds spent the day at the Monroe County Fairgrounds for a day “Down on the Farm,” organized by The Vintage Market. The Vintage Market travels around Ohio and Michigan throughout the year.More >>
Hundreds spent the day at the Monroe County Fairgrounds for a day “Down on the Farm,” organized by The Vintage Market. The Vintage Market travels around Ohio and Michigan throughout the year.More >>
Downtown Toledo had a rockin’ time at the Seagate Centre Saturday night. The center hosted the Toledo Music Festival where indie, metal, rappers and rock bands all took the stageMore >>
Downtown Toledo had a rockin’ time at the Seagate Centre Saturday night. The center hosted the Toledo Music Festival where indie, metal, rappers and rock bands all took the stageMore >>
A sea of pink overflowed the Perrysburg High School parking lot as students honored one of their own. Hope Burkin was a 17-year-old student entering senior year.More >>
A sea of pink overflowed the Perrysburg High School parking lot as students honored one of their own. Hope Burkin was a 17-year-old student entering senior year.More >>
Police are looking for the person who hit a woman on her bike and took off. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Burger Street near Seaman Road.More >>
Police are looking for the person who hit a woman on her bike and took off. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Burger Street near Seaman Road.More >>