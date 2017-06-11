One person shot in north Toledo, TPD searching for four subjects - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person shot in north Toledo, TPD searching for four subjects

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are searching for four subjects on bikes after a person was shot on Walnut Street and Peck Street around 3 p.m. Sunday .

One of the subjects is armed with a weapon.

There is no confirmation on the shooting victim's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. 

