Police monitoring area where 16-year-old shot, killed

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Walnut Street and Peck Street at around 3 p.m.

Shelton Hicks was standing outside when several young men rode up on bikes.

Hicks, 16, was shot by one of those males and rushed Mercy St. Vincent's where he later died.

The shooting happened by Sherman Elementary School.

Hicks was a student at Woodward High School.

Police said they are searching for four black males on bikes. One of the suspects is known to be armed.

Sam, a man who heard the gunshots, said he's tired of the city violence involving kids.

"They're loosing it. Don't know what will help them. We played outside when we were kids, went outside and played football and everything. They don't do that these days. They don't play basketball. All they talk about is banging and shooting, smoking this and smoking that," Sam said.

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan said it is unclear what caused the shooting.

"We don't have a motive in the latest shooting of Hicks. Hopefully once we get a little bit more information coming in and develop some suspect information, we'll be able to determine what the motive is," Heffernan said.

This shooting gives Toledo 18 homicides on the year.

Police are monitoring the area where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestopper at (419)-255-1111.

