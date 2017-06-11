Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 11, 2017 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 11, 2017

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

 Jeff Wilbarger, director of The Daughter Project updates the Leading Edge audience on the fight against human trafficking and how proposed legislation in Ohio would help victims. 

Dr. Cecelia Adams of Toledo City Council tries to help Jerry Anderson understand how millions of dollars can just "turn up" at city hall. 

And Jerry explores the disease scleroderma, which can turn people rigid both outside and inside. 

