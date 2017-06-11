Toledo Music Festival brought more than 40 bands to Toledo

Downtown Toledo had a rockin’ time at the Seagate Centre Saturday night.

The center hosted the Toledo Music Festival where indie, metal, rappers and rock bands all took the stage.

The goal of the event was to shine a light on local and regional music all over an eight-hour period.

One band member said the local music scene is special

"It's good. It's thriving. It's a struggle at any level. Ups and downs,” said Craig Hauser who is apart of the musical group “The Respect the Silence.”

More than 40 bands performed on four stages.

