Hundreds came to shop and sell at the Vintage Market

Hundreds spent the day at the Monroe County Fairgrounds for a day “Down on the Farm,” organized by The Vintage Market.

The Vintage Market travels around Ohio and Michigan throughout the year. Sunday morning there were more than 300 vendors, a food truck rally, live music, and more.

Jenni La Porta the co-owner of The Roost Family said, "We have done the vintage market here for the past 4 shows and are signed up for the next few as well. We just love the venue and customers that come from all over.”

Jenni and her sister started The Roost family business a few years ago, but they have been going to craft shows with their father, since they were young girls.

"It started as a bucket list for my sister and I to start up a business that incorporates my dad’s handmade items he has been making since the early 90’s,” said Jenni.

Generations of experience to become a vendor are not necessary. Jennie Lewis the owner of Found our Haven has recently created her business. She encourages anyone interested in becoming a vendor to take the leap.

"I would say just try it, start small- start big! Really just start doing things you love and that will start reflecting off to people," Jennie said

Jennie is passionate about the work she does and seeing people enjoy it as they walked past or even got inspiration to go home and make something similar.

The Vintage Market will be coming to Bowling Green in September for a Boho Bliss themed market. More information about the Vintage Market can be found here.

