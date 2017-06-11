Perrysburg students remember Hope Burkin

A sea of pink overflowed the Perrysburg High School parking lot as students honored one of their own.

Hope Burkin was a 17-year-old student entering senior year.

Unfortunately, she lost her battle to a deadly disease. But despite the illness, Hope’s peers say she overcame incredible odds.

"She had a great impact on everyone. She always had a smile. Always happy no matter what she was going through. So we hope we can show how many people remembered her,” said Danny Walton, one of Hope’s classmates.

Classmates, friends and family were all wearing pink because that was Hope's favorite color.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.