Woman hit while riding bike, driver speeds away

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for the person who hit a woman on her bike and took off.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Burger Street near Seaman Road.

Police said the woman was riding with a number of friends when the driver hit her. The driver continued to drive off.

She was rushed to the hospital.

The status of her condition has not been confirmed.

