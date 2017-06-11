Early morning fire in Central Toledo

Toledo fire and police had to visit the same street within less than 24 hours.

Six fire trucks from the Toledo Fire Department along with Toledo police were called to the 1100 block on Montrose Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the third floor.

Crews have yet to confirm what caused the fire.

The fire broke out in the same area where 21-year-old Kidon McCaleb was shot just the day before. McCaleb later died from his gunshot wound.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

RECOMMENDED STORIES