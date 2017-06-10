Another Toledo woman ordained priest in Saturday ceremony

The Association of Roman Catholic Woman Priests ordained another Toledo woman on Saturday.

78-year-old Sydney Joan Condray says God called her to be ordained because women are needed as church leaders.

The association considers itself a renewal movement within the Catholic Church, which does not ordain women.

The Catholic Church excommunicates women like Reverend Condray who participate in the ordination of women.

That is not stopping Reverend Condray from following what she sees as her calling.

"Basically, I choose to be in the Catholic Church because that's the church God has called me to. And because of that I’m staying and I want to reform the church,” said Rev. Condray.

Reverend Condray says she plans to conduct her ministry out of her home.

This isn’t the first woman in Toledo ordained by the Association of Roman Catholic Woman Priests.

Reverend Beverly Bingle was ordained in 2012.

