Unity in the Community picnic brings neighbors together in central Toledo

It was a picnic called ‘Unity in the Community: Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Folks came together on Saturday to get to know one another and make central Toledo a better place to live.

The event was sponsored by the group NeighborWorks.

It’s there to create opportunities for low income people to live in safe, sustainable neighborhoods.

The goal was to show how neighbors working together can make a difference.

“When a lot of people are sitting on their porches and don’t know who lives right next door, this event brings them together,” said Les Robinson of NeighborWorks.

Free food and beverages helped bring the neighbors together.

Community agencies were also available to inform folks on the services they offer.

Care Source is a non-profit health care company serving one million Ohioans.

“One of the biggest issues is making sure prevention care is a major concern. Health care of babies being born. Lots of time folks don’t know the information they need,” said Joseph Smith of Care Source.

Many gathered as strangers and left as friends who live on the same block.

“Make sure it has a bond. Make sure everybody is safe and make sure everybody can come out and support each other,” said Julian Veagas.

Ernest Sawyers agrees.

“Come together to keep our neighborhood beautiful. Keep our neighborhood safe, our grass cut," said Ernest.

Proof that neighbors working together can make a difference.

