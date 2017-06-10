Today in Toledo history: AW Trail tanker explosion kills 4 firefighters, injures 11 more

It was 56 years ago Saturday that Toledo saw what was undoubtedly the worst fire disaster in its history.

On June 10, 1961, a gasoline tanker truck exploded into flames on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Collingwood Blvd.

Four Toledo firefighters were killed and 11 others were injured in the ensuing explosions as they worked to put out the burning truck.

The heat from the fire also sent dozens of nearby residents and onlookers to the hospital with burns, and melted the sides of homes.

The fire is still remembered by many Toledoans who lived through that horrific day.

