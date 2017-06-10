Central Toledo shooting victim dies from his wounds at hospital

According to police, when they arrived at the scene of a shooting on Montrose Ave. just after 10 a.m. they found 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb suffering from at least one gunshot wound.More >>
According to police, when they arrived at the scene of a shooting on Montrose Ave. just after 10 a.m. they found 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb suffering from at least one gunshot wound.More >>
A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire. Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.More >>
A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire. Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.More >>
Toledo Police made a big drug bust in west Toledo on Friday. Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for drug trafficking.More >>
Toledo Police made a big drug bust in west Toledo on Friday. Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for drug trafficking.More >>
The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.More >>
The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.More >>
Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.More >>
Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to police, when they arrived at the scene of a shooting on Montrose Ave. just after 10 a.m. they found 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb suffering from at least one gunshot wound.More >>
According to police, when they arrived at the scene of a shooting on Montrose Ave. just after 10 a.m. they found 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb suffering from at least one gunshot wound.More >>
The Association of Roman Catholic Woman Priests considers itself a renewal movement within the Catholic Church.More >>
The Association of Roman Catholic Woman Priests considers itself a renewal movement within the Catholic Church.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
On June 10, 1961, a gasoline tanker truck exploded into flames on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Collingwood Blvd.More >>
On June 10, 1961, a gasoline tanker truck exploded into flames on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Collingwood Blvd.More >>