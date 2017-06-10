Central Toledo shooting victim dies from his wounds at hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Toledo shooting victim dies from his wounds at hospital

A man who was shot in central Toledo on Saturday morning has died of his wounds.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene of a shooting on Montrose Ave. just after 10 a.m. they found 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

McCalebb was taken to the hospital where he later died.

24-year-old Travon Smith has been identified as the shooter and has been charged with Murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

