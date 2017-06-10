Central Toledo shooting victim dies from his wounds at hospital

Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.

The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.

Toledo Police made a big drug bust in west Toledo on Friday. Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for drug trafficking.

A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire. Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.

A man who was shot in central Toledo on Saturday morning has died of his wounds.

McCalebb was taken to the hospital where he later died.

24-year-old Travon Smith has been identified as the shooter and has been charged with Murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

