Fatherhood Walk reminds others of the importance of a father figure

With Father’s Day right around the corner it’s time to celebrate those male role models.

The Fatherhood Walk was Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Catholic High School. It was a free event put on by R.E.S.T.O.R.E, a non- profit organization. They aimed to create awareness of the importance fathers play in the lives of their children.

The day was spent making memories between father figures and their children.

Kevin Butler was one father who took part in the walk.

"Just spending time with your kids, let your kids know that you care, and you care about them, and care about being a good father to them," said Butler.

The Fatherhood walk encouraged not only fathers to attend, but also those who are a strong male figures. Like Mike Majewski, a Toledo native and Commander of the U.S.S Toledo in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Mike said, he isn’t only a father figure at home but also in the workplace.

Mike said, "Being a commanding officer you have about 130 quote on quote children, they’re also your sailors you have to take care of every day, and have to be the father figure for those guys every day."

Mike also has his fair share of fathering to do outside of the workplace, and he attributes where he is today to his own father.

"My dad's like my role model and he's been the guy I relied on the most as I raised three daughters I frequently counseled my father and said, Hey what would you do in this situation?” said Mike.



You can learn more about R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Inc. here.

