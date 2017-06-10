Bittersweet Farms and Toledo Zoo to offer Zoology program and volunteer opportunities

Teens who are members of the Bittersweet’s Social Living Club (SLC) are getting a cool deal this summer.

The Toledo Zoo is teaming up with SLC to offer a zoology program to teens with autism. The program also offers scholarship opportunities from ProMedica and the Great Lakes Collaborative for Autism.

Beginning July 19, every Wednesday evening for five weeks participants will meet at the Toledo Zoo for hands on activities from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Teens who are interested must be able to participate independently or with the appropriate staff provided by the family.

The program is $100 to join.

To help the program run smoothly, SLC is searching for positive teens who are willing to volunteer and mentor adolescents with autism. Volunteers should have an optimistic attitude towards academics and friendships, provide positive emotional support, and should be fun-loving.

Teen mentors will be required to complete an orientation before the program begins. Future mentors are expected to also commit to one hour per week for six weeks for the program. Experience is not necessary.

Questions on signing up to participate in the program or to volunteer can be sent here. Taylor Barndt is also available with more information at 419-206-7803.

