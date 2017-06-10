French fry cravings turned into an apartment fire

A craving for French Fries sent apartment residents into the streets early Saturday morning.

Toledo Fire Department were called to the Keygate Apartments on Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen when someone was cooking up French fries and fell asleep.

Two people were rescued from the apartment balcony. Thankfully no one was hurt.

All residents who lived in the building were evacuated but are now allowed back to their units.

