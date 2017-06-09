Public invited to 7th annual Fatherhood Walk at Central Catholic on Saturday

Children who grow up without a father are 279% more likely to carry guns and deal drugs than those who have their father present, according to the National Fatherhood Initiative.

One organization wants dads to know just how critical they are to their children and our community's future.

The statistics don't lie. According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, kids without a father present in their life are 7 times more likely to become pregnant as a teen, they have 4 times a greater risk of poverty, and are 2 times more likely to d rop out of high school and much more.

These reasons and others are why R.E.S.T.O.R.E., Inc. is working with local fathers to make a difference for our future.

Brian McCarty grew up in a family where his father wasn't always present. Now he's working to be more than that to his two kids.

"I didn't see my father too much when I was younger and my step father stepped in and he helped me out quite a bit,” explained Brian McCarty. “I

am trying to be a good dad myself."

Several years ago, Brian teamed up with R.E.S.T.O.R.E., Inc. a faith based non-profit showing father's the significance of their role.

"Children do better in every measure of development when there is a responsibly and actively engaged father in their life," said Mark Robinson, executive director and founder of R.E.S.T.O.R.E., Inc.

Brian says R.E.S.T.O.R.E., Inc. has become a family to him. He says it’s been so worthwhile for his family.

"You know we make the time to come simply because it is such a positive boost to all our relationships that we really enjoy and look forward too, twice a year going with this community of dad’s and their children," explained McCarty.

On Saturday R.E.S.T.O.R.E., Inc. is hosting their 7th annual “Fatherhood Walk” at Central Catholic High School. The event is free and will feature a two mile walk.

"We walk through the neighbors with this chant, ‘What do we need? Fathers. When do we need them? Now.’ People just come out of their porches, and cars blow their horns and they recognize that something special is going on and taking place," said Brian.

The fatherhood walk will have a dozen community resources for families to learn more, along with food, entertainment, and games for kids. Organizers say it's critical for them to spread the message of how important dads are to not only their kids, but the community to create stronger families and a better future for Toledo.

Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. with activities starting at 10 a.m.

The event is free to the public and will last until 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the walk and R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Inc.

A great way to spend Father’s Day just a bit early.

