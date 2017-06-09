Relay for Life in Fulton County raising funds to help cure cancer

Folks in Fulton County are raising money to find a cure for cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life has attracted 500 walkers.

One hundred thousand dollars will be raised during the event.

On this night, they like to say 'cancer never sleeps and neither do we'.

Teams began lapping the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Friday at 6 p.m.

They’ll keep going until Noon Saturday.

At least one team member must walk the entire time.

Everyone has someone in mind.

“I’m walking for my best friend Michelle and my sister Tina” says Heidi Keller.

Cathy Morgan walked for her mother.

“My mom because she passed away in ’87 from bladder cancer.”

There are survivors here too like Michelle Garbers.

She’s been cancer-free for seven years.

“It helps me pass on the hope to others that are newly diagnosed and hopefully eliminate the word cancer from our vocabulary," said Michelle.

As well as fight back against a disease that’s claiming too many lives.

