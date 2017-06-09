Free dump day at Waite High School on Saturday

Have you seen any trash laying around your Toledo neighborhood?

Or just want to get rid of that old couch without paying a fee?

On Saturday, City of Toledo leaders are giving you a chance to get rid of it for no charge, and ultimately, make the streets cleaner.

If you have anything like old tires or even batteries laying around, a free dump day will be held in front of Waite High School.

"Every day, you hear about illegal dumping happening at abandoned properties and in vacant lots and so we are asking citizens to be engaged with us and be a part of helping us get a handle on this situation,” said Cindy Geronimo, Code Enforcement Commissioner for the City of Toledo.

This is one of 8 drop off days left this year.

Saturday’s event is special because you can also drop off household chemicals; things like oil or even fluorescent light bulbs.

"Every community is trying to come up with a process that helps encourage citizen participation and helps deal with the blight issue. I think we started out with having six a year, and last year was the first year we kind of pushed that to 12,” said Geronimo.

But, Geronimo tells me, they need your help.

She encourages you to clean up your alleyways.

"We try as hard as we can to make the most of the resources we have, but between cutting grass and the illegal dumping, it’s a lot. And the only way we are going to get a handle on this is for all of us to work together," said Geronimo.

Paint, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators or large appliances will not be accepted however.

Click here for a complete list of free dump days this year.

