Michigan's free fishing weekend likely to draw lots of Ohioans

This weekend it's free to fish in the state of Michigan. Ohio residents... that includes you.

Normally, you would have to pay $10 a day for a permit or more than $70 for a season-long permit, but not this weekend. Fishing is free on Saturday and Sunday.

"They get more expensive every year,” said Larry Pate, fisherman and Michigan Resident. “I'm blessed, so I can afford it. It's something I do all of the time or try to."

Having a weekend to show off what Michigan has to offer for fishing enthusiasts can mean big business for Jeff's Bait Shop in Monroe.

"It does help me out quite a bit here for a lot of the people that really only fish once or twice a year or they want to take their fathers out knowing Father's Day," said Eric Hurst, with Jeff's Bait Shop.



It's also a good time to take kids out fishing.

"A lot of kids that can't afford a fishing license or whatever so they always, lot of people take advantage of the free fishing weekend," said Brenda Pate, Michigan resident.

Lots of Ohioans will come up too.

"Oh yes, there's going to be a lot of Buckeyes coming on up here. And of course too it's one of the best walleye seasons we've seen here,” said Hurst.

With the warm weather expected this weekend, the walleye tournament at Sterling State Park is likely to be a big hit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.