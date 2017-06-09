Over 120 years later, fire captain who died fighting one of Toledo's biggest fires ever is remembered

Firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered on Friday at the Toledo Firefighters Memorial, including one fire captain whose remains were never found after a fire took his life in 1894.
Captain James Fraser died fighting one of the biggest fires in Toledo history.
A fire in 1894 at the King-Quale Elevator , which once stood at the site of Promenade Park, took his life, but today very few know his heroic story.
"From what I could tell, nobody knew about it,” said Doug Tracy, great grandnephew of Captain James Fraser. “Here's this brave firefighter. His remains are right in the center of Promenade Park where people are walking by all the time and they have no idea."
Before it was Promenade Park, which is now transitioning into ProMedica's headquarters, it was Captain Fraser’s final resting place.
"Again as life moves forward... we always need to go back and remember those who made sacrifices in life,” said Randy Oostra, President, CEO of ProMedica. “So it's kind of a full cycle. You remember the past, Your prepare for the future."
Captain Fraser's memory will not be lost.
A memorial plaque will bring his story to life and commemorate him at the new Promedica Headquarters.
"They've actually reserved a space for it,” said Tracy. “It's not literally at the intersection of Water and Madison streets which used to be dead center in the park, because those two streets are gone now. But it's just off to the side but they've dedicated an area. So it's been absolutely wonderful,"
Captain Fraser's great grandnephew said the marker is likely to go up and have a dedication in late summer.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Saturday will provide excellent swimming weather with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.More >>
Saturday will provide excellent swimming weather with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.More >>
Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.More >>
Have you seen any trash laying around your Toledo neighborhood? Or just want to get rid of that old couch without paying a fee?More >>
Have you seen any trash laying around your Toledo neighborhood? Or just want to get rid of that old couch without paying a fee?More >>
Children in Tiffin now have a way of getting a free lunch while they are out of school. The Tiffin Community Summer Food Program will hold multiple events over the Summer to not only offer kids a freeMore >>
Children in Tiffin now have a way of getting a free lunch while they are out of school. The Tiffin Community Summer Food Program will hold multiple events over the Summer to not only offer kids a free meal, but to make sure those kids stay active as well.More >>
Captain James Fraser died fighting one of the biggest fires in Toledo history.More >>
Captain James Fraser died fighting one of the biggest fires in Toledo history.More >>
Normally, you would have to pay $10 a day for a permit or more than $70 for a season-long permit, but not this weekend. Fishing is free on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Normally, you would have to pay $10 a day for a permit or more than $70 for a season-long permit, but not this weekend. Fishing is free on Saturday and Sunday.More >>